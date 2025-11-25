Daily Deals

The 13-inch M5 iPad Pro 512GB WiFi is $100 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Amazon has the 13-inch M5 iPad Pro 512GB WiFi marked $100 off. The 13-inch iPad Pro is powered by the next-generation M5 chip, bringing insane speeds and fluidity to your iPad so you can handle heavy tasks like video editing, 3D rendering, pro gaming, and intensive AI and ML tasks. 


The device features an Ultra Retina XDR Display with a generous 13-inch screen, made with advanced technology like P3, Wide Color, True Tone and ProMotion giving the user an immersive viewing experience when watching movies, working on graphics, and playing games with all the details looking crisp.

The device features Wi-Fi 7 support with the Apple-designed N1 chip so that you have a fast wireless connection anywhere you go and stream or play games, download and transfer videos, photos and documents without lagging. 

If you are looking for a high-end tablet, the 13-inch iPad Pro with M5 chip is a great find at $100 off. Get yours now!

Preview Product Price
Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (M5): Ultra Retina XDR Display, 1TB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera/12MP Back Camera, LiDAR Scanner, Wi-Fi 7 with Apple N1, Face ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space Black Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (M5): Ultra Retina XDR Display, 1TB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera/12MP Back... $1,899.00 $1,769.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

