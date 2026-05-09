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The 13-inch M5 MacBook Air 16GB/1TB Is $150 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The 13-inch M5 MacBook Air 16GB/1TB Is $150 Off

The MacBook Air has been refreshed, given the next-generation M5 chip for next-level performance in handling heavy tasks, multitasking, and editing. It features a faster CPU with the GPU featuring a Neural Accelerator built in for strong AI performance.


It features a 12MP center stage camera, a four-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio, and a three-mic array allowing you to look and sound your best during meetings, calls, and recordings. The personal AI system Apple Intelligence is also available for the device to keep your things organized and allow you to speed through your workload.

The 13-inch M5 MacBook Air 16GB/1TB Is $150 Off

Elevate your experience further by pairing Spatial Audio with a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display that makes videos, photos, game graphics, and movies pop with sharp detail and rich contrast. You’ll be sure to love the immersive viewing and listening experience.

Grab the refreshed 13-inch M5 MacBook Air with 16GB/1TB for $150 off on Amazon today!

Preview Product Price
Apple 2026 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M5 chip: Built for AI, 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 1TB SSD, 12MP Center Stage Camera, Touch ID, Wi-Fi 7; Sky Blue Apple 2026 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M5 chip: Built for AI, 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display,... Buy on Amazon

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