The 13-inch M5 MacBook Air 16GB/1TB is $150 Off

The MacBook Air is a portable and lightweight device that you could bring anywhere without compromising space. It has been refreshed and given the M5 chip to bring strong AI capabilities into the device. Users can blitz through daily workloads and handle heavy AI workloads.

The device features a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display capable of supporting a billion colors that makes photos, videos, game graphics and movies look vibrant, amazing and crisp. Elevate your experience more with the four-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio, placing sound all around you.

Enjoy up to 18 hours of battery life in the MacBook Air, making it perfect to bring on the go to school or work and be productive. The GPU features Neural Accelerators built-into them and it has a 12MP Center Stage Camera.

Grab the lightweight 13-inch M5 MacBook Air with 16GB/1TB for $150 off today!