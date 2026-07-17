Daily Deals

The 13-inch M5 MacBook Air 16GB/1TB is $150 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The 13-inch M5 MacBook Air 16GB/1TB is $150 Off

The MacBook Air is a portable and lightweight device that you could bring anywhere without compromising space. It has been refreshed and given the M5 chip to bring strong AI capabilities into the device. Users can blitz through daily workloads and handle heavy AI workloads.


The device features a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display capable of supporting a billion colors that makes photos, videos, game graphics and movies look vibrant, amazing and crisp. Elevate your experience more with the four-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio,  placing sound all around you.

The 13-inch M5 MacBook Air 16GB/1TB is $150 Off

Enjoy up to 18 hours of battery life in the MacBook Air, making it perfect to bring on the go to school or work and be productive. The GPU features Neural Accelerators built-into them and it has a 12MP Center Stage Camera.

Grab the lightweight 13-inch M5 MacBook Air with 16GB/1TB for $150 off today!

Preview Product Price
Apple 2026 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M5 chip: Built for AI, 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 1TB SSD, 12MP Center Stage Camera, Touch ID, Wi-Fi 7; Midnight Apple 2026 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M5 chip: Built for AI, 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display,... Buy on Amazon

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