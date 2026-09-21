The 13-inch M5 MacBook Air 16GB/1TB is $150 Off

The MacBook Air has been refreshed, with the M5 chip providing you with improvements in performance and adding AI capabilities to your device; each core in the GPU has Neural Accelerators built into them, allowing you to blitz through AI and daily workloads effortlessly.

The device features a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display supporting a billion colors, making images, graphics, and movies have great detail, contrast, and look amazing. Pair it with the four-speaker sound system on the device, featuring Spatial Audio placing sound all around you for an immersive experience in audio and visuals.

The device features Apple Intelligence, the personal AI system that keeps things organized while providing you with groundbreaking security, ensuring that no one but you has access to the data on your device.

Grab the lightweight portable 13-inch M5 MacBook Air 16GB/1TB for $150 off on Amazon today!