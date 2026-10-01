Daily Deals

The 13-inch M5 MacBook Air 16GB/1TB is $150 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The 13-inch M5 MacBook Air 16GB/1TB is $150 Off

The M5 MacBook Air is a portable and lightweight device that has become stronger with an M5 chip, bringing improvements in performance and adding AI capabilities. Each GPU on the device features built-in Neural Accelerators.


Enjoy a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display that supports a billion colors, making images, videos, game graphics, and movie visuals pop, looking amazing and stunning with crisp details. Add sound with the four-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos support to make the experience much more immersive.

The 13-inch M5 MacBook Air 16GB/1TB is $150 Off

Get up to 18 hours of battery life in the MacBook Air. The device is compatible with Apple Intelligence, the personal AI system that helps keep things neat and organized while providing you with security, ensuring that no one but you can access the data on the computer.

Grab the stronger, lightweight, and portable 13-inch M5 MacBook Air 16GB/1TB for $150 off on Amazon today!

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