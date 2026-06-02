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The 13-inch M5 MacBook Air 16GB/1TB is $199 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The 13-inch M5 MacBook Air 16GB/1TB is $199 Off

The MacBook Air, the portable lightweight device you could bring with you anywhere, has now been refreshed, given the M5 chip to bring speed, performance, and AI capabilities to your laptop.


It features unified memory and a faster CPU to handle graphics-heavy games, blitz through your workload, and allow you to move through apps smoothly and effortlessly. The GPU of the device features Neural Accelerators. Get up to 18 hours of battery life so you can bring your device on the go and be productive.

The 13-inch M5 MacBook Air 16GB/1TB is $199 Off

The device features a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display capable of supporting a billion colors, making video game graphics, videos, and photos look vibrant, stunning, and sharp. Elevate the experience with a four-speaker sound system that features Spatial Audio.

Look and sound your best during recordings and meetings with a 12MP Center Stage Camera and a three-mic array.

Grab the highly portable and strong 13-inch M5 MacBook Air 16GB/1TB for $199 off on Amazon today!

Preview Product Price
Apple 2026 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M5 chip: Built for AI, 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 1TB SSD, 12MP Center Stage Camera, Touch ID, Wi-Fi 7; Sky Blue Apple 2026 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M5 chip: Built for AI, 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display,... Buy on Amazon

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