Daily Deals

The 13-inch M5 MacBook Air 24GB/1TB is $150 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The 13-inch M5 MacBook Air 24GB/1TB is $150 Off

The MacBook Air is a lightweight and portable device that you could bring anywhere with you to work on the go. It has been given the M5 chip to give you next-generation performance for daily tasks and workloads with AI capabilities.


The device features a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, supporting a billion colors. Video game graphics, movies, videos and photos look vibrant, rich in contrast allowing for an amazing viewing experience. Pair it with sound with the four-speaker sound system with spatial audio for an immersive experience.

The 13-inch M5 MacBook Air 24GB/1TB is $150 Off

The device features a battery life of up to 18 hours, so you do not have to worry about battery life and can stay productive for hours on end on the go or at home. It features the Apple-made N1 chip for Wi-Fi 7 support

Grab the highly portable 13-inch M5 MacBook Air 24GB/1TB for $150 off on Amazon today!

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