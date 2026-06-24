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The 13-inch M5 MacBook Air 512GB is $150 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The 13-inch M5 MacBook Air 512GB is $150 Off

The compact and lightweight MacBook Air just got stronger with the M5 chip, bringing in AI capabilities, speed, and efficiency into your device so you can bring a strong device with you to do work and be productive on the go.


The device is compatible with Apple Intelligence, the personal AI system that helps in getting things done and organized, and provides you with privacy protections, ensuring that no one but you has access to your data. The device features Unified Memory and a faster CPU for fluidity and fast performance with no lag.

The 13-inch M5 MacBook Air 512GB is $150 Off

The device features a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display capable of supporting a billion colors, making videos, photos, game graphics, and movies look vibrant and bright, immersing yourself more with sound with the four-speaker sound system that features spatial audio.

Grab the lightweight, strong 13-inch M5 MacBook Air 512GB for $150 Off on Amazon.

Preview Product Price
Apple 2026 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M5 chip: Built for AI, 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD, 12MP Center Stage Camera, Touch ID, Wi-Fi 7; Midnight Apple 2026 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M5 chip: Built for AI, 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display,... Buy on Amazon

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