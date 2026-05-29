Daily Deals

The 13-inch M5 MacBook Air 512GB is $199 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The 13-inch M5 MacBook Air 512GB is $199 Off

The thin portable MacBook Air has been refreshed and given the M5 chip, giving it speed, power, and AI capabilities for zooming through your workload. Each GPU features Neural Accelerators built into it. You can also run graphics-heavy games with no issue. You can also add as many files as you want with the 512GB of storage.


Enjoy a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display on the device that supports a billion colors, making everything you see on the screen, from videos, photos, video game graphics, and more, look stunning and vibrant.

The 13-inch M5 MacBook Air 512GB is $199 Off

The device is built for Apple Intelligence, the personal AI system that helps keep things organized and lets you blitz through your workload. It also features groundbreaking security and privacy features, ensuring that no one but you has access to the data on the device.

Grab the portable 13-inch M5 MacBook Air for $199 off on Amazon now!

Preview Product Price
Apple 2026 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M5 chip: Built for AI, 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD, 12MP Center Stage Camera, Touch ID, Wi-Fi 7; Starlight Apple 2026 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M5 chip: Built for AI, 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display,... Buy on Amazon

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