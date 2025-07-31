The 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro 1TB is $300 Off

The 2024 MacBook Pro is supercharged with the inclusion of the M4 chip and support for Apple Intelligence. Today, the 16GB Unified Memory and 1TB SSD storage model is down to just $1,299 from its original price of $1,600 on Amazon.

Expect nothing short of spectacular when it comes to performance on the M4 MacBook Pro. You can blaze through multiple professional apps and multitask your way through everyday tasks, with enough battery for entertainment and watching your favorite shows. Speed and power won’t be compromised regardless of whether it’s plugged in or runs on the built-in battery. When you’re out and about, you won’t need to bring any other accessory along- do video calls on the built-in 12MP Center Stage camera and mic.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M4 has several connectivity options, including a MagSafe 3 charging port, an HDMI port, a headphone jack, and three Thunderbolt 4 ports. Buy it today!