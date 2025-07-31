Daily Deals

The 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro 1TB is $300 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro 1TB is $300 Off

The 2024 MacBook Pro is supercharged with the inclusion of the M4 chip and support for Apple Intelligence. Today, the 16GB Unified Memory and 1TB SSD storage model is down to just $1,299 from its original price of $1,600 on Amazon.

Advertisements

Expect nothing short of spectacular when it comes to performance on the M4 MacBook Pro. You can blaze through multiple professional apps and multitask your way through everyday tasks, with enough battery for entertainment and watching your favorite shows. Speed and power won’t be compromised regardless of whether it’s plugged in or runs on the built-in battery. When you’re out and about, you won’t need to bring any other accessory along- do video calls on the built-in 12MP Center Stage camera and mic.

The 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro 1TB is $300 Off

The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M4 has several connectivity options, including a MagSafe 3 charging port, an HDMI port, a headphone jack, and three Thunderbolt 4 ports. Buy it today!

Preview Product Price
Apple 2024 MacBook Pro Laptop with M4 chip with 10‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 1TB SSD Storage; Silver Apple 2024 MacBook Pro Laptop with M4 chip with 10‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU: Built for Apple... $1,799.00 $1,499.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon
Advertisements

Latest News
Apple TV App Launches ‘Summer Deal of the Day’ Promo
Apple TV App Launches ‘Summer Deal of the Day’ Promo
1 Min Read
Foldable iPhone May Debut Fall 2026
Foldable iPhone May Debut Fall 2026
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch SE 2 is $80 Off
The Apple Watch SE 2 40mm GPS is $80 Off
1 Min Read
Multi-Device Pairing Arriving on PlayStation DualSense Gamepads
Multi-Device Pairing Arriving on PlayStation DualSense Gamepads
1 Min Read
Apple Offers Gift Cards for AppleCare+ Users
Apple Offers Gift Cards for AppleCare+ Users
1 Min Read
‘Dead Island 2’ Launches on Mac App Store
‘Dead Island 2’ Launches on Mac App Store
1 Min Read
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $200 Off
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $200 Off
1 Min Read
New Apple TV+ ‘Plur1bus’ Teaser Video Debuts
New Apple TV+ ‘Plur1bus’ Teaser Video Debuts
1 Min Read
New Pro App and 8x Zoom Arriving on iPhone 17 Pro
New Pro App and 8x Zoom Arriving on iPhone 17 Pro
1 Min Read
Apple ‘F1’ Movie to Pass $500 Mark
Apple ‘F1’ Movie to Pass $500 Mark
1 Min Read
The 2025 iPad Wi-Fi 128GB is $50 Off
The 2025 iPad Wi-Fi 128GB is $50 Off
1 Min Read
Apple is Changing Age Ratings on App Store
Apple is Changing Age Ratings on App Store
1 Min Read
Lost your password?