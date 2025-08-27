The 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro 512GB is $300 Off On Amazon

Amazon has the 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro marked $300 off. The device features an M4 chip to power the MacBook and run smoothly, allowing you to work, play, and multitask, and get the activities you have lined up for the day done easily.

The M4 MacBook Pro features a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, allowing for 1000 nits of sustained brightness,1600 nits of peak brightness, and a contrast of 1,000,000:1, so everything you see on your monitor is vivid and vibrant than ever.

Spatial audio further elevates your experience, allowing for a theater-like experience when you are watching a show or movie and gaming.

The MacBook Pro has a battery life that can last you all day, so that you can bring the device anywhere and do work or play without having to worry about battery life.

Grab the 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro 512GB today and enjoy big savings!