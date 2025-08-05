Daily Deals

The 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro is $300 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The MacBook Pro is a true workhorse with premium hardware and features. Today, the 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro 512GB is down to just $1,299 from its original price of $1,600 on Amazon.

With the M4 chip at the helm, the MacBook Pro becomes a capable machine. Everything looks amazing due to the Liquid Retina XDR display, showing true blacks and sharp colors at up to 1600 nits of brightness. You can edit videos in true clarity and not miss a color palette. Or when it comes to entertainment, the chip and amazing display will immerse you in the game you’re playing or the movie you’re watching.

Connect all your peripherals and not have to worry about switching- the MacBook Pro has an HDMI port, three Thunderbolt 4 ports, a headphone jack, and a MagSafe 3 charging port. Get the discounted 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro today!

