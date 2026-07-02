The 14-inch M5 Chip MacBook Pro 24GB/1TB Is $349 Off

The MacBook Pro has been revamped given the M5 Pro Chip, providing you with a faster CPU and a stronger GPU, with Neural Accelerators built into each core for handling heavy and demanding AI workloads.

Every major component of the device and Apple Silicon are made to withstand and run demanding AI workloads like LLM training and inference. It also features Apple Intelligence, the personal AI system that helps keep things organized and provides you with groundbreaking security, ensuring that no one but you has access to the data on the device.

The device is given a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina Display, with a 1 million-to-1 contrast, capable of producing 100 nits of sustained brightness. It has a peak brightness of 1600 nits for an immersive viewing experience. Elevate the experience more with audio with the six-speaker sound system that also has Spatial Audio.

Grab the 14-inch M5 Chip MacBook Pro 24GB/1TB for $349 off on Amazon today!