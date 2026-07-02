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The 14-inch M5 Chip MacBook Pro 24GB/1TB Is $349 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The 14-inch M5 Chip MacBook Pro 24GB/1TB Is $349 Off

The MacBook Pro has been revamped given the M5 Pro Chip, providing you with a faster CPU and a stronger GPU, with Neural Accelerators built into each core for handling heavy and demanding AI workloads.


Every major component of the device and Apple Silicon are made to withstand and run demanding AI workloads like LLM training and inference. It also features Apple Intelligence, the personal AI system that helps keep things organized and provides you with groundbreaking security, ensuring that no one but you has access to the data on the device.

The 14-inch M5 Chip MacBook Pro 24GB/1TB Is $349 Off

The device is given a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina Display, with a 1 million-to-1 contrast, capable of producing 100 nits of sustained brightness. It has a peak brightness of 1600 nits for an immersive viewing experience. Elevate the experience more with audio with the six-speaker sound system that also has Spatial Audio.

Grab the 14-inch M5 Chip MacBook Pro 24GB/1TB for $349 off on Amazon today!

Preview Product Price
Apple 2026 MacBook Pro Laptop with Apple M5 Pro chip with 15-core CPU and 16-core GPU: Built for AI, 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, 24GB Unified Memory, 1TB SSD, Wi-Fi 7; Silver Apple 2026 MacBook Pro Laptop with Apple M5 Pro chip with 15-core CPU and 16-core GPU: Built for AI,... Buy on Amazon

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