Daily Deals

The 14-inch M5 MacBook Pro 16GB/1TB is $150 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The 14-inch M5 MacBook Pro 16GB/1TB is $150 Off

The MacBook Pro is the high-end Mac offered by Apple; it has gotten stronger with the M5 chip, adding AI capabilities and improvements in performance and graphics, ensuring that you can power through your workload effortlessly. Each core is powered by a Neural Accelerator.


The laptop features Apple Intelligence, the personal AI system that helps keep things organized while providing groundbreaking security, ensuring that no one but you has access to the data on your device.

The 14-inch M5 MacBook Pro 16GB/1TB is $150 Off

Enjoy a six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio placing sound all around you for an immersive listening experience. Pair it with the 14.2-inch Liquid Retina Display featuring 1600 nits of peak brightness, 1 million-to-1 contrast, and 1000 nits of sustained brightness for an amazing viewing experience.

Grab the stronger high-end 14-inch M5 MacBook Pro 16GB/1TB for $150 off on Amazon today!

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