Daily Deals

The 14-inch M5 MacBook Pro 16GB RAM 512GB is $150 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Amazon has the 14-inch M5 MacBook Pro with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage marked $150 off. Powered by the next-gen M5 chip, the premium laptop is made for speed and power, allowing you to breeze through your workload, edit, code, and play games with max graphics settings.


The GPU of the MacBook features a Neural Accelerator within each core for stronger and faster performance by AI, along with  unified memory and a faster CPU, further increasing the speedat which you go through your daily activities. The device features a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display that can achieve extreme levels of brightness, deep blacks, and vibrant hues.

Look and sound your best with three studio-quality mics and a 12MP Center Stage camera so you can be heard and seen clearly in recordings you make on the device or when you are in meetings with your collaborators. Grab the 14-inch M5 MacBook Pro today!

Preview Product Price
Apple 2025 MacBook Pro Laptop with M5 chip with 10‑core CPU and GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage, Space Black Apple 2025 MacBook Pro Laptop with M5 chip with 10‑core CPU and GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence,... $1,599.00 $1,449.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Lost your password?