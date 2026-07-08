Daily Deals

The 14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 15-Core/24GB/2TB is $449 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The 14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 15-Core/24GB/2TB is $449 Off

The M5 MacBook Pro is powered by the M5 Pro chip to bring next-generation speed and strong AI capabilities. Apple Silicon and significant components of the device are made to deal with heavy AI workloads like LLM training and inference.


The device features a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina Display that features a 1 million to 1 contrast, capable of sustaining 1000 nits of brightness and 1600 nits of peak brightness, making everything you see on the device look stunning. Elevate your experience with sound with a six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio, placing sound all around you.

The 14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 15-Core/24GB/2TB is $449 Off

The laptop features a battery life that can last you hours and runs exactly the same when plugged in or not. Look and sound your best with the 12MP Center Stage Camera and three studio-quality mics.

Grab the 14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 15-Core/24GB/2TB for $449 off on Amazon today!

[amazon box=””B0GR1BDHX6″


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