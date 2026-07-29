The 14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 15-core/24GB/2TB is $500 Off on Amazon

The device is powered by the M5 Pro chip to bring next-level AI performances for daily tasks, gaming, and heavy workloads. All major components and Apple silicon that power the device are made to run heavy and demanding AI workloads such as LLM Training and Interference.

The device features Neural Accelerators built into each core of the GPU and features a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina Display capable of supporting over a thousand nits of sustained brightness, a 1 million to 1 contrast, and 1600 nits of peak brightness so that everything you see is stunning and vibrant.

Enjoy a six-speaker sound system that features Spatial Audio, placing sound all around you for an immersive listening experience when listening to music, watching movies, or gaming. Look and sound your best with three studio quality microphones and a 12MP Center Stage Camera.

Grab the high-end 14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 15-core-24GB/2TB on Amazon for $500 off today!

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