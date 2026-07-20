The 14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 24GB/1TB is $150 Off

The MacBook Pro has been given a high-end M5 series chip in the form of the M5 Pro chip to give you stronger AI performance and allow you to zoom through your workload and tasks effortlessly.

The significant components and Apple silicon powering the device is made to handle and run demanding AI workloads, such as LLM interference and training. It also features Apple Intelligence, the personal AI system that helps keep things organized and get things done effortlessly, while giving you groundbreaking security to ensure your data is safe.

The GPU features a Neural Accelerator built into each core of the device for fast AI performance. Enjoy a six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio for an immersive experience, placing sound all around you when gaming, listening to music, and watching movies, paired with the 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display.

Grab the high-end 14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 24GB/1TB for $150 off on Amazon today!

No products found.