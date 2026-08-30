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The 14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 24GB/1TB is $200 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The 14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 24GB/1TB is $200 Off

The MacBook Pro just got stronger and faster, with the M5 Pro chip giving you next-generation speed and AI performance for your device. The major components and Apple Silicon are made to handle on-device AI workloads, such as LLM training and inference. It also has Apple Intelligence, the personal AI system that helps keep things organized and get through your workload effortlessly.


Each core of the GPU features a Neural Accelerator built into it for fast and strong AI performance. The device features a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, making graphics and details pop and look amazing. Pair it with the six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio and support for Dolby Atmos, placing sound all around you for an immersive experience.

The 14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 24GB/1TB is $200 Off

Grab the high-end 14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 24GB/1TB for $200 off on Amazon today!

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