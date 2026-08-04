Daily Deals

The 14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 24GB/1TB is $239 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The 14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 24GB/1TB is $239 Off

The newest MacBook Pro is powered by the M5 Pro chip, bringing next-generation AI performance to your daily tasks and for gaming. The major components of the device and Apple Silicon has been made to run demanding workloads for AI, such as LLM interference and training.


The device features Neural Accelerators built into each GPU core for fast AI performance. Enjoy a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina Display that can sustain 1000 nits of brightness, with a peak brightness of 1600 nits. Pair this with the six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio for an immersive experience when gaming or watching a movie.

The 14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 24GB/1TB is $239 Off

The device runs on macOS so you can multi-task effortlessly and run smoothly and safely. The device features exceptional battery life and performs the same as it is when plugged in so you don’t have to worry about battery life.

Grab the high-end 14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 24GB/1TB for $239 off on Amazon!

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