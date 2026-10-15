Daily Deals

The 14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 24GB/2TB is $600 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The 14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 24GB/2TB is $600 Off

The MacBook Pro is the new high-end MacBook offered by Apple, powered by the M5 Pro Chip. You get next-generation AI and improvements in performance in your device, with significant components like Apple Silicon that are made to withstand heavy AI workloads such as LLM training and inference.


The device features a 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display with a 1 million-to-1 contrast, 1600 nits of peak brightness and 1000 nits of sustained brightness, allowing for an amazing viewing experience, plus audio with the six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio.

The 14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 24GB/2TB is $600 Off

The device features unified memory, a faster CPU, and 2x faster SSD storage, with each GPU having a Neural Accelerator built in, so you can handle AI capabilities and blitz through your workload effortlessly.

Grab the 14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 24GB/2TB for $600 off on Amazon today!

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