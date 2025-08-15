The 14-Inch MacBook Pro M4 512GB SSD Is $300 Off

Amazon has the 14-inch MacBook Pro M4 16GB RAM 512GB SSD marked $300 off.

Featuring a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display with 1000 nits of sustained brightness, contrast and 1600 nits of peak brightness, The M4 MacBook Pro further elevates your experience when you are playing games and watching movies, allowing you to see the scenes and graphics brightly and with extremely good color profiles, with six speakers that have spatial audio making the experience even more immersive.

Powered by the M4 Chip, you can easily multi-task and perform heavy workloads, projects, and run graphics-intensive games. The M4 MacBook Pro has an all-day battery life, allowing you to bring it everywhere you go for work or for leisure without having to worry about its battery running low or draining fast. Apple intelligence can help boost your productivity while providing security, ensuring that no one but you can access the data stored in your laptop. Order yours today!