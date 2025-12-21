Daily Deals

The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 Chip 16GB RAM/512GB is $250 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Amazon has the 14-inch M5 MacBook Pro with 16GB Unified Memory and 512GB storage marked $250 off. The MacBook is powered by the next-generation M5 chip to render your computer ultra-fast and fluid. Each GPU is powered by a Neural Accelerator for faster performance of AI. You can blitz through tasks like editing, demanding workloads, and seamlessly enjoy graphic heavy games. 


The Mac features a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display with a 1,000,000:1 contrast, along with 1600 nits of peak and 1000 nits of sustained brightness, making everything you see on the display appear detailed, bright and crisp, making for an awesome and immersive viewing experience whether you are watching a movie or playing a game.

The M5 MacBook Pro features a Center Stage 12MP camera, six speakers for spatial audio, and three studio-quality mics so you can be clearly seen and heard, and look professional, when recording videos and attending meetings. Order the 14-inch M5 MacBook Pro now!

Lost your password?