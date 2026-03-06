Daily Deals

The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 16GB 512GB Is $300 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The MacBook Air features a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display capable of supporting up to a billion colors. Videos, photos, game graphics, and movies will appear with sharp detail and rich contrast, making everything you see from the display look stunning.


Get through your workload effortlessly with the M4 chip, providing you with speed and fluidity, along with the personal AI system made by Apple. Apple Intelligence allows you to multitask, handle heavy tasks, and play games with no issues. It also protects your data and privacy, ensuring that no one but you can access your information.

The device works with other Apple devices you may have, with iPhone Mirroring allowing you to see and control your iPhone from your MacBook. You can also copy something on your iPhone and then paste it on your Mac.

Meet your work and play needs with the 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 16GB 512GB for $300 off on Amazon now!

Lost your password?