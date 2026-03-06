Daily Deals

The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 16GB RAM 512GB SSD  Is $150 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 16GB RAM 512GB SSD Is $150 Off

The MacBook Air is powered by the M4 chip to provide you with fast and strong performance when using the laptop, while allowing you to multitask and handle heavy tasks like editing. It is compatible with Apple Intelligence to help simplify and blitz through your workload.


Connect many things with the device as it features a MagSafe port for charging, Wi-Fi 6E, headphone jack, support for 2 displays, Bluetooth 5.3, and 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports. The device has a total battery life of up to 18 hours.

The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 16GB RAM 512GB SSD Is $150 Off

The device features a sleek and portable design that can fit in your bag without taking up too much space or feeling heavy, allowing you to bring your M4 MacBook Air on the go anywhere from family vacations to business trips.

Get the 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 16GB RAM 512GB SSD for $150 off to meet your needs in gaming and work!

Preview Product Price
Apple 2025 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop with M4 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, 12MP Center Stage Camera, Touch ID; Midnight Apple 2025 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop with M4 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 15.3-inch Liquid... Buy on Amazon

Latest News
The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 24GB RAM 512GB SSD Is $150 Off
The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 24GB RAM 512GB SSD  Is $150 Off
1 Min Read
iPad Air Line Refreshed With M4 iPad Air
iPad Air Line Refreshed With M4 iPad Air
1 Min Read
iPhone 17e Revealed
iPhone 17e Revealed
1 Min Read
M5 Max and M5 Pro MacBook Pro Announced
M5 Max and M5 Pro MacBook Pro Announced
1 Min Read
Apple Retail Employees Preparing For Significant Customer Surge
Apple Retail Employees Preparing For Significant Customer Surge
1 Min Read
Apple Said to Be Developing a Foldable iPad
Apple Said to Be Developing a Foldable iPad
1 Min Read
Apple Moving To Core AI, Replacing Core ML in a WWDC 2026 Reveal
Apple Moving To Core AI, Replacing Core ML in a WWDC 2026 Reveal
1 Min Read
The iPad Mini 7 512GB Is $100 Off
The iPad Mini 7 512GB Is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Experience Begins
Apple Experience Begins
1 Min Read
Potential OLED iPad Mini Could Rival Kobo and Kindle
Potential OLED iPad Mini Could Rival Kobo and Kindle
1 Min Read
Big Rush Of Customers Expected By Apple Next Week
Big Rush Of Customers Expected By Apple Next Week
1 Min Read
The AirPods 4 is $20 Off
The AirPods 4 is $20 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?