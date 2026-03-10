The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 24GB/512GB Is $300 Off

The M4 MacBook Air is made for Apple Intelligence, the personal AI system that aids in helping keep things organized and helps you get through your workload. The device is powered by the M4 chip, bringing fluidity and speed.

The MacBook features 18 hours of battery life, lasting all day, allowing you to bring it with you on a road trip or vacation without worrying about battery for most of the day. It also performs the same whether it is plugged in or running on its battery.

The divide features 24GB RAM capable of handling graphics-heavy games and multitasking with 512GB of storage, allowing you to store your games, videos, documents, photos, movies, and more without worrying about storage issues. It features a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display.

Grab the 15-inch M4 MacBook Air to meet work and gaming needs for $300 off on Amazon today!