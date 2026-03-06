The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 24GB RAM 512GB SSD  Is $150 Off

The device features 24GB of RAM combined with the M4 chip. The M4 MacBook Air is equipped for faster and stronger performances and has Apple Intelligence, the personal AI system made by Apple to help in getting things done and organized in your device.

The MacBook features a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, making everything you see look stunning and vibrant, capable of sustaining 1 billion colors. The device features an 18-hour battery life, allowing you to bring it with you and use it without worrying about the battery.

The device features six speakers featuring spatial audio, three mics, and a 12MP Center Stage camera so that you look and sound your best during recordings and meetings. It also creates a more immersive experience with spatial audio paired with the stunning display.

Grab the 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 24GB 512GB SSD for work, play, and watching for $150 off on Amazon!

