By Samantha Wiley
The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 24GB RAM/512GB SSD is $200 Off

Amazon has the M4 MacBook Air with a 15-inch screen, 24GB RAM, and 512GB SSD marked $200 off. The MacBook is powered by the M4 chip, so it runs really fast and smoothly, along with 24GB RAM and 512GB of storage, capable of running graphically demanding games and tackling heavy tasks like editing.


The device features a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display to support 1 billion colors, making videos, photos and games pop out with sharp and crisp details and rich contrast. The Mac features 3 mics, six spatial audio speakers, and a 12MP center stage camera, creating recordings that look and sound clear.

The MacBook features a battery life of 18 hours and performs the same whether it is plugged in or not. You can bring the MacBook with you on the go on a trip, to school, or to work to stay productive. Grab the 15-inch M4 MacBook Air today!

Apple 2025 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop with M4 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, 12MP Center Stage Camera, Touch ID; Sky Blue Apple 2025 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop with M4 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 15.3-inch Liquid... $1,199.00 $999.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

