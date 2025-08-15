The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB Is $200 Off

Amazon has the 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB marked $200 off, which is a great deal for a high-performance laptop.

Advertisements

The MacBook Air features the powerful M4 chip, making it run smoothly and fast, allowing you to zoom through tasks for the day for work, gaming, watching movies, and multitasking. The M4 Chip is capable of running games that have high graphics and creative projects that require heavy editing.

You don’t have to worry about battery life because the M4 MacBook Air has up to 18 hours of battery life for all-day use, with 256GB of SSD Storage to store games, music, photos, shows, and important documents.

Equipped with a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, videos and colors pop and look vibrant on the M4 MacBook Air. It supports 1 billion colors, sharp detail, and contrast that’s perfect for playing games and watching movies. Spatial audio with 6 speakers elevates the experience further! Upgrade to a new MacBook Air today!