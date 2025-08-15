Daily Deals

The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB Is $200 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB Is $200 Off

Amazon has the 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB marked $200 off, which is a great deal for a high-performance laptop.

Advertisements

The MacBook Air features the powerful M4 chip, making it run smoothly and fast, allowing you to zoom through tasks for the day for work, gaming, watching movies, and multitasking. The M4 Chip is capable of running games that have high graphics and creative projects that require heavy editing.

The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB Is $200 Off

You don’t have to worry about battery life because the M4 MacBook Air has up to 18 hours of battery life for all-day use, with 256GB of SSD Storage to store games, music, photos, shows, and important documents.

Equipped with a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, videos and colors pop and look vibrant on the M4 MacBook Air. It supports 1 billion colors, sharp detail, and contrast that’s perfect for playing games and watching movies. Spatial audio with 6 speakers elevates the experience further! Upgrade to a new MacBook Air today!

Preview Product Price
Apple 2025 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop with M4 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, 12MP Center Stage Camera, Touch ID; Midnight Apple 2025 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop with M4 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 15.3-inch Liquid... $1,199.00 $999.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon
Advertisements

Latest News
The 13-Inch M3 iPad Air 128GB Is $150 Off
The 13-Inch M3 iPad Air 128GB Is $150 Off
1 Min Read
Next Generation iPad Mini Adopting A19 Pro Chip
Next Generation iPad Mini Adopting A19 Pro Chip
1 Min Read
Tabletop Robot Companion Planned By Apple
Tabletop Robot Companion Planned By Apple 
1 Min Read
New Apple TV In Development Featuring A17 Pro Chip
New Apple TV In Development Featuring A17 Pro Chip
1 Min Read
The 11th Gen iPad with 512GB is $50 Off
The 11th Gen iPad with 512GB is $50 Off
1 Min Read
New Jeopardy! And NFL Games Get Added To Apple TV Next Month
New Jeopardy! And NFL Games Get Added To Apple TV Next Month
1 Min Read
New Design May Be Seen on A20 Chips in the iPhone 18 Series
New Design May Be Seen on A20 Chips in the iPhone 18 Series
1 Min Read
Apple’s Announcement For The iPhone 17 Series is Approaching
Apple’s Announcement For The iPhone 17 Series is Approaching
1 Min Read
Budget-Friendly MacBook Potentially Launched This Year With A Starting Price of $599
Budget-Friendly MacBook Potentially Launched This Year With A Starting Price of $599 
1 Min Read
The following days after the release of OpenAI’s new model ChatGPT-5 has seen a commotion among subscribers, who seem to find the communication style of the latest model too rigid. Paying customers prefer the previous model GPT-4o and its personality, having a creative approach to conversations and a warmer tone. The company is currently allowing customers to continue using the previous AI model. Here’s how you can toggle it back on for the Mac. Go to ChatGPT’s website and log in to your account. Go to your profile and then select Settings>General. Toggle “Show Legacy Models” to On. The legacy access is currently only accessible to paying subscribers of OpenAI, with the base Plus plan at $20 per month. The setting will immediately take effect, and automatic syncing will be completed after a few minutes whereas the changes and settings you have made will show on ChatGPT for your Mac once you restart the app.
How To Toggle ChatGPT Gpt-4o Model For The Mac
1 Min Read
Leak for iPhone 17 Pro Suggests Redesigned Antenna With Enhanced 5G
Leak for iPhone 17 Pro Suggests Redesigned Antenna With Enhanced 5G
1 Min Read
The AirPods 4 is $30 Off 
The AirPods 4 is $30 Off 
1 Min Read
Lost your password?