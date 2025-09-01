Daily Deals

The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $200 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Amazon has the M4 MacBook Air 15-inch 256GB variation marked $200 off. The device features the latest Apple silicon M4 chip made for Apple Intelligence. This powers your computer, allowing it to run smoothly when you are gaming, working, editing, or multitasking. With a battery life of up to 18 hours, you can bring the device with you anywhere without having to worry about your battery draining. 


The M4 MacBook Air features a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display capable of supporting 1 billion colors, so that all you see on your MacBook, like photos, videos, movies, and games, looks vivid and stunning with great detail. Spatial audio completes the experience with immersive sounds when you are watching a movie, show, or playing games.

If you are looking for an upgrade and want to get things done easily, the powerful 15-inch M4 MacBook Air is the perfect choice. Get yours today!

Preview Product Price
Apple 2025 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop with M4 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, 12MP Center Stage Camera, Touch ID; Midnight Apple 2025 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop with M4 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 15.3-inch Liquid... $1,199.00 $999.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

