The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB Is $200 Off

Amazon has the 15-inch MacBook Air with M4 chip and 256GB storage marked $200 off. The laptop features a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display that is capable of supporting 1 billion colors on the screen that makes videos, photos, movies and games look crisp and vibrant across all the tiny details, giving you an awesome viewing experience.

The MacBook Air is powered by the M4 chip to give the laptop more speed and make everything smooth when you are multi-tasking, gaming or doing heavy tasks like editing. You can further increase your multitasking efficiency because the MacBook Air can support up to 2 monitors, to keep you up to speed and finish everything in no time.

You can seamlessly connect accessories to your MacBook Air via a charging port for MagSafe, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E*, two Thunderbolt 4 ports and a headset jack. The MacBook Air has up to 18 hours of battery life so you don’t have to worry about running low when you are at home or outdoors, and you get the same performance even if it is not plugged.

If you are looking for a high-performance laptop that will give you your money’s worth, the M4 15-inch MacBook Air is for you. Get it at $200 off now!

