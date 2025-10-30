Daily Deals

The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $200 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $200 Off

Amazon has the 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB marked $200 off. The device is powered by the M4 chip, quite capable of making your device run much more smoothly and faster when performing tasks like creating content, editing, multitasking, or playing a graphic-heavy game.


The MacBook features a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display with support for 1 billion colors, making videos and photos look vibrant with sharp details and rich contrast for an immersive viewing experience. The device has a battery life that can last up to 18 hours, so you don’t have to worry when you are using it outside, and still get the same performance. The MacBook has a portable design, so you can conveniently bring it with you anywhere on the go.

The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $200 Off

If you are looking for a powerful device that will deliver the performance you need, invest and save big with the 15-inch M4 MacBook Air. Get yours now!

Preview Product Price
Apple 2025 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop with M4 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, 12MP Center Stage Camera, Touch ID; Midnight Apple 2025 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop with M4 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 15.3-inch Liquid... $1,199.00 $999.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Latest News
Dynamic Island Could Be Coming on the iPhone 17e
Dynamic Island Could Be Coming on the iPhone 17e
1 Min Read
iPhone 18 Pro Could Be Receiving A Variable Aperture Camera
iPhone 18 Pro Could Be Receiving A Variable Aperture Camera
1 Min Read
Ghost Posts Coming To Threads App
Ghost Posts Coming To Threads App
1 Min Read
The AirPods Max USB-C is $49 Off
The AirPods Max USB-C is $49 Off
1 Min Read
Swift SDK Coming To Android
Swift SDK Coming To Android
1 Min Read
Two Day Developer Program by Apple Held During the M5 Vision Pro Launch Week
Two Day Developer Program by Apple Held During the M5 Vision Pro Launch Week
1 Min Read
Vapor Chamber May Be Coming To The M6 iPad Pro for Improved Cooling Performance
Vapor Chamber May Be Coming To The M6 iPad Pro for Improved Cooling Performance
1 Min Read
Apple Watch SE Marked $60 Off On Amazon
Apple Watch SE Marked $60 Off On Amazon
1 Min Read
Support for Full 5G Internet over Satellite Reportedly Coming To Future iPhone Models
Support for Full 5G Internet over Satellite Reportedly Coming To Future iPhone Models
1 Min Read
iPhone 18 Could Have 50% More RAM Than Its Predecessor
iPhone 18 Could Have 50% More RAM Than Its Predecessor 
1 Min Read
Production of AirPods to Increase in India
Production of AirPods to Increase in India
1 Min Read
The M5 13-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 7 256GB is $50 Off
The M5 13-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 7 256GB is $50 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?