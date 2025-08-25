The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $200 Off On Amazon

Amazon has the 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB marked $200 off. The device features the powerful M4 Chip made to make your computer operate smoothly when you are working, multitasking, editing, or gaming.

The M4 MacBook Air features a big 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display being able to support a billion colors to deliver stunning videos, images, and graphics of your fave game. Movies look vibrant and have sharp details, with spatial audio to further elevate your experience. The macOS can run Copilot, Microsoft 365 and Adobe Creative cloud easily.

This laptop has up to 18 hours of battery life, letting you bring it anywhere with you so you can do work on the go and play games.

If you are looking for an upgrade, the 15-inch MacBook Air with M4 chip is on sale. Get it today and save money at the same time!