The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $200 Off On Amazon

By Samantha Wiley
Amazon has the 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB marked $200 off. The device features the powerful M4 Chip made to make your computer operate smoothly when you are working, multitasking, editing, or gaming.

The M4 MacBook Air features a big 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display being able to support a billion colors to deliver stunning videos, images, and graphics of your fave game. Movies look vibrant and have sharp details, with spatial audio to further elevate your experience. The macOS can run Copilot, Microsoft 365 and Adobe Creative cloud easily.

This laptop has up to 18 hours of battery life, letting you bring it anywhere with you so you can do work on the go and play games. 

If you are looking for an upgrade, the 15-inch MacBook Air with M4 chip is on sale. Get it today and save money at the same time!

Apple 2025 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop with M4 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, 12MP Center Stage Camera, Touch ID; Midnight Apple 2025 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop with M4 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 15.3-inch Liquid... $1,199.00 $999.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon
Users of the Apple Card in Apple Pay who buy gas at Mobil stations and Exxon in the United States can get 5% daily cash back. It is also available at eligible stations for charging electric cars. The reward is restricted to $500 across Chargepoint, Exxon and Mobil purchases, which means the highest cash back you can get from this is about $25. Usually, the Apple card only offers 3% daily cashback in these stations, already exceeding the standard 2% cash back offered by most places for transactions done using the Apple Card. When you use the physical Apple Card, the daily cash back will only be restricted to 1%, so in order to maximize your cash back, make sure you are using the digital version of the Apple Card in the wallet app of your iPhone. This promo started on August 15 and will run until September 15.
