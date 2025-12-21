Daily Deals

The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB Is $250 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Amazon has the 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB marked $250 off. The MacBook is powered by the M4 chip to give you faster speeds and fluidity when using the device, allowing you to blitz through heavy workloads such as creative projects, editing and run graphic-intensive games.


The device features a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display capable of supporting up to 1 billion colors making videos, photos and game details pop with sharp detail and rich contrast, giving you an immersive viewing experience when watching and playing.

The M4 MacBook Air has a battery life that can last up to 18 hours so you can bring the mac with you on the go without having to worry about it. You can bring it with you to work or to school to tackle daily tasks, take down notes, and do projects on-site.

Stay productive at work, at home, and on-the-go with the M4 MacBook Air. Get yours now!

Preview Product Price
Apple 2025 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop with M4 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, 12MP Center Stage Camera, Touch ID; Midnight Apple 2025 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop with M4 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 15.3-inch Liquid... $1,199.00 $949.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

