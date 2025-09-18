The 15-Inch M4 MacBook Air 512GB is $200 Off

Amazon has the 15-inch M4 MacBook Air with a unified memory of 24GB and 512GB storage at $200 off. The Mac features the most advanced lineup of silicon chips, the M4, making things run really fast and smoothly when tackling heavy workloads, graphics-intensive videos or games, and multitasking.

The device features 512GB of storage so you can put all your photos, games, videos, documents, projects, and more in one place. It has up to 18 hours of battery life, so you don’t have to worry about power when you unplug your Mac and take it with you anywhere, and work or play on the go.

The MacBook has a big 15.3-inch liquid retina display with True Tone that makes everything you see on the display look natural and stunningly truer to life! If you are looking for a powerful computer at a great price, make sure to grab this deal!