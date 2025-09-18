Daily Deals

The 15-Inch M4 MacBook Air 512GB is $200 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The 15-Inch M4 MacBook Air 512GB is $200 Off

Amazon has the 15-inch M4 MacBook Air with a unified memory of 24GB and 512GB storage at $200 off. The Mac features the most advanced lineup of silicon chips, the M4, making things run really fast and smoothly when tackling heavy workloads, graphics-intensive videos or games, and multitasking.


The device features 512GB of storage so you can put all your photos, games, videos, documents, projects, and more in one place. It has up to 18 hours of battery life, so you don’t have to worry about power when you unplug your Mac and take it with you anywhere, and work or play on the go.

The 15-Inch M4 MacBook Air 512GB is $200 Off

The MacBook has a big 15.3-inch liquid retina display with True Tone that makes everything you see on the display look natural and stunningly truer to life! If you are looking for a powerful computer at a great price, make sure to grab this deal!

Preview Product Price
Apple 2025 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop with M4 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 24GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage, 12MP Center Stage Camera, Touch ID; Starlight Apple 2025 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop with M4 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 15.3-inch Liquid... $1,599.00 $1,399.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Latest News
New Firmware Update For Powerbeats Pro 2 Rolled Out
New Firmware Update For Powerbeats Pro 2 Rolled Out
1 Min Read
Acoustic Seal Test Used For Better ANC and Sound Quality For AirPods 3
Acoustic Seal Test Used For Better ANC and Sound Quality For AirPods 3
2 Min Read
The 13-Inch M3 iPad Air Is $150 Off On Amazon
The 13-Inch M3 iPad Air Is $150 Off On Amazon
1 Min Read
New Update for AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2 Introduces iOS 26 Features
New Update for AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2 Introduces iOS 26 Features
1 Min Read
Apple Ginza Going Back To Original Location
Apple Ginza Going Back To Original Location
1 Min Read
Get the Anker MagGo 3-in-1 Foldable Charging Station at 30% Off
Get the Anker MagGo 3-in-1 Foldable Charging Station at 30% Off
1 Min Read
The Studio and Severance Apple TV+ Shows Receive Multiple Awards at 77th Emmy Event
The Studio and Severance Apple TV+ Shows Receive Multiple Awards at 77th Emmy Event
1 Min Read
The M4 Mac Mini 16GB 256GB Is $100 Off
The M4 Mac Mini 16GB 256GB Is $100 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 18 Series - No Under-Screen Face ID but Will Have Smaller Dynamic Island
iPhone 18 Series – No Under-Screen Face ID but Will Have Smaller Dynamic Island
1 Min Read
iPhone 17 Models Shipping Extended 1-3 Weeks Past Release Date
iPhone 17 Models Shipping Extended 1-3 Weeks Past Release Date
1 Min Read
N1 Chip in iPhone Models Have Limitations On Wi-Fi 7
N1 Chip in iPhone Models Have Limitations On Wi-Fi 7
1 Min Read
The Anker 140W 4-port USB–C Charger is $20 Off
The Anker 140W 4-port USB–C Charger is $20 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?