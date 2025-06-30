Daily Deals

The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD is $151 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Owning an M4 MacBook Air is more enticing than ever with a $151 discount. Today, the 15-inch model with 16GB of RAM and 512GB storage is down to just $1,248.99 from its original price of $1,400 on Amazon.

It hardly feels like you’re carrying a powerful laptop with the M4 MacBook Air. However, open the laptop and you’ll be pleasantly surprised that you can run all the apps and tools you need for the day without it breaking a sweat. The latest M4 chip has multiple GPU and CPU cores to help you with this, as well as 16GB of Unified Memory for multitasking purposes. The upcoming macOS Tahoe will elevate the experience even further, especially if you have other Apple devices.

For connectivity, the M4 MacBook Air has MagSafe for charging, Wi-Fi 6E whenever there’s one, and Thunderbolt 4 ports for all your peripherals. Get it today!

Preview Product Price
Apple 2025 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop with M4 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage, 12MP Center Stage Camera, Touch ID; Midnight Apple 2025 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop with M4 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 15.3-inch Liquid... $1,399.00 $1,249.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon
