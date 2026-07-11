The 15-inch M5 MacBook Air 16GB/1TB is $150 Off

The lightweight portable device has been given the M5 chip for strong and fast performance, also bringing in AI capabilities with Apple Intelligence. The AI system in the M5 MacBook Air helps get things done and organizes your things, with a next-generation GPU that features Neural Accelerators built into each core for strong AI performance.

Enjoy 18 hours of battery life to get you through the day; you could use it at work, school, or on the go to stay productive. The device features a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display capable of supporting a billion colors, making everything look bright, crisp, and have amazing contrast. It also has a 12MP Center Stage Camera

The MacBook Air with M5 chip features a six-speaker sound system that also has Spatial Audio, placing sound all around you. Grab the portable lightweight 15-inch M5 MacBook Air 16GB/1TB for $150 off on Amazon today!

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