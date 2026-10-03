Daily Deals

The 15-inch M5 MacBook Air 16GB/512GB is $100 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The 15-inch M5 MacBook Air 16GB/512GB is $100 Off

The MacBook Air is powered by the M5 chip, providing next-generation AI capabilities for improvements in performance and graphics, as well as a GPU core that features a Neural Accelerator built into it. Enjoy fast upload speeds with the Apple N1 chip for Wi-Fi 7 support.


Apple Intelligence is the personal AI system that helps keep things neat while providing groundbreaking security, ensuring that no one but you has access to the data on your device. Get up to 18 hours of battery life on the MacBook Air and be productive without having to worry about battery.

The 15-inch M5 MacBook Air 16GB/512GB is $100 Off

Place sound all around you with the Six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos support, and enjoy a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display that can support a billion colors, making everything on the screen look amazing and vibrant.

Grab the lightweight portable 15-inch M5 MacBook Air 16GB/512GB for $100 off on Amazon today!

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