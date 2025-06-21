Daily Deals

The 16-inch M4 MacBook Pro 48GB 512GB is $300 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The 16-inch M4 MacBook Pro 48GB 512GB is $300 Off

Get the same level of computing and hardware performance as a desktop with the M4 MacBook Pro. Today, the 16-inch model with 64GB of memory and 512GB storage is down to just $2,599 from its original price of $2,900 on Amazon.

Advertisements

Apple’s premium laptop is a professional machine in many ways. First, there’s the M4 chip with a 20-core GPU and 14-core CPU that can handle any app or task. Everything is displayed in crisp and vibrant detail through the Liquid Retina XDR display, and loading time is reduced, thanks to the SSD storage technology. You should be able to fit a lot of files in the 512GB storage without needing an external solution for a good number of years.

The 16-inch M4 MacBook Pro 48GB 512GB is $300 Off

The M4 MacBook Pro sports advanced audio and camera with Center Stage and Spatial Audio support. Get the discounted 16-inch M4 MacBook Pro 512GB today!

Preview Product Price
Apple 2024 MacBook Pro Laptop with M4 Pro, 14‑core CPU, 20‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, 48GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage; Silver Apple 2024 MacBook Pro Laptop with M4 Pro, 14‑core CPU, 20‑core GPU: Built for Apple... $2,899.00 $2,599.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon
Advertisements

Latest News
Apple Releases New ‘Hold That Train!’ Ad for Apple Arcade
Apple Releases New ‘Hold That Train!’ Ad for Apple Arcade
1 Min Read
Apple Launches New Apple Card Promo
Apple Launches New Apple Card Promo
1 Min Read
Facebook Gains Passkeys Support
Facebook Gains Passkeys Support
1 Min Read
The Anker Nano II 65W Compact Charger is $25 Off
The Anker Nano II 65W Compact Charger is $25 Off
1 Min Read
New ‘Shot on iPhone’ Short Film Debuts
New ‘Shot on iPhone’ Short Film Debuts
1 Min Read
Apple Camp for Kids Program Starts in June
Apple Camp for Kids Program Starts in June
1 Min Read
Apple to Start iPhone Foldable Production This Year
Apple to Start iPhone Foldable Production This Year
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Series 10 is $100 Off
The Apple Watch Series 10 is $100 Off
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro 3 May Debut in 2026
AirPods Pro 3 May Debut in 2026
1 Min Read
Oakley Smart Glasses Announced
Oakley Smart Glasses Announced
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Series 10 is $100 Off
Apple Watch Ultra 3 Might Arrive Soon
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro 3 May Debut in 2026
The AirPods Pro 2 is $80 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?