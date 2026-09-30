Daily Deals

The 16-inch M5 Max MacBook Pro 36GB/1TB is $900 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The 16-inch M5 Max MacBook Pro 36GB/1TB is $900 Off

The MacBook Pro is powered by the M5 Max chip to bring next-generation AI performance and graphics for a smooth experience when using the device. Each core in the GPU features a Neural Accelerator built into it.


Every major component and Apple Silicon that powers the device is made to withstand heavy AI workloads, such as LLM training and inference. The device features Apple Intelligence, the personal AI system that helps keep things neat and protects you with groundbreaking security, ensuring that no one but you has access to the data on the device.

The 16-inch M5 Max MacBook Pro 36GB/1TB is $900 Off

Enjoy a 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display featuring a 1 million-to-1 contrast, 1000 nits of sustained brightness and 1600 nits of peak brightness, making graphics and visuals look amazing. Add sound with the six-speaker sound system with spatial audio and Dolby Atmos support.

Grab the high-end 16-inch M5 Max MacBook Pro with 36GB/2TB for $900 off on Amazon!

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