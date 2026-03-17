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The 16-inch M5 Max MacBook Pro 36GB 2TB is $49 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The 16-inch M5 Max MacBook Pro 36GB 2TB is $49 Off

The MacBook Pro has now received the M5 Max chip, bringing next-generation speeds and power to your device so you can handle heavy tasks, gaming, and multitasking for both professional and personal settings.


The device features a next-gen CPU with 2x faster SSD storage, each GPU features a Neural Accelerator in each core, and it is made for AI and runs AI workloads like inference and training for LLM. Apple Intelligence makes life organized and simpler for you while providing groundbreaking security.

The 16-inch M5 Max MacBook Pro 36GB 2TB is $49 Off

The MacBook Pro features a 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display capable of sustaining 1000 nits of brightness, a 1 million to one contrast, and a peak brightness of 1600 nits, allowing for an immersive viewing and gaming experience on a strong device.

Grab the M5 Max MacBook Pro 36GB 2TB for $49 off on Amazon and future-proof today!

Preview Product Price
Apple 2026 MacBook Pro Laptop with Apple M5 Max chip with 18-core CPU and 32-core GPU: Built for AI, 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, 36GB Unified Memory, 2TB SSD, Wi-Fi 7; Silver Apple 2026 MacBook Pro Laptop with Apple M5 Max chip with 18-core CPU and 32-core GPU: Built for AI,... Buy on Amazon

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