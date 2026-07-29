Daily Deals

The 16-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 24GB/1TB is $100 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The 16-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 24GB/1TB is $100 Off

The device is powered by the M5 Pro chip to provide you with next-generation speed and AI performance; each GPU core features a Neural Accelerator built into it, and all significant components and Apple Silicon are made to run demanding AI workloads such as LLM inference and training. You are also able to multitask effortlessly with macOS, and you get protection ensuring that no one but you has access to the data inside your device.


The device features a six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio and a 16.2-inch Liquid Retina Display that features 1000 nits of sustained brightness and 1600 nits of peak brightness to bring sound and visuals for an immersive experience when gaming and watching movies.

The 16-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 24GB/1TB is $100 Off

The MacBook Pro functions the same as when it is plugged in or not, allowing you to be productive on the go and not worry about battery and performance.

Grab the high-end 16-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 24GB/1TB for $100 off on Amazon today!

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