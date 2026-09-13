The 16-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 24GB/1TB is $240 Off

The high-end MacBook Pro just got more powerful, with the M5 Pro chip providing you with next-generation performance in CPU and AI performance and GPUs that have Neural Accelerators built in. The device features unified memory and SSD storage that is 2x faster.

Apple Silicon and the major components that power the device are made to handle demanding and heavy AI workloads such as LLM training and inference. It features Apple Intelligence that provides you with groundbreaking security, keeping your data safe and keeping things organized to get through your workload.

The device features a six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio, placing sound all around you for an immersive listening experience, and features a 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display with 1000 nits of sustained brightness, making everything you see on your screen crisp and vibrant.

Grab the 16-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 24GB/1TB for $240 off on Amazon today!