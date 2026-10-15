The 16-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 24GB/1TB is $500 Off

The M5 Pro MacBook Pro is made for AI; all major components and Apple Silicon is able to handle heavy AI workloads such as LLM training and inference. It also features Apple Intelligence support, the personal AI system that helps keep things organized.

Get a faster CPU, 2x faster SSD Storage, and stronger GPU. The GPU features Neural Accelerators built into each core. The device is powered by the M5 Pro chip, bringing in AI capabilities and improvements in performance so you can blitz through your workload.

Experience a 16.2-inch Liquid Retina Display that has a million-to-one contrast, supports 1000 nits of sustained brightness and peak brightness of 1600 nits for an amazing viewing experience. The six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos support places sound all around you.

Grab the high-end 16-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 24GB/1TB for $500 off on Amazon today!

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