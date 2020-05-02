Daily Deal: 86% off on the 2020 Mac Power User Bundle

The 2020 Mac Power User Bundle includes seven of the most robust networking, multimedia, and managing apps that turn your Mac into a media powerhouse. With this deal, you get an 86% total discount and get lifetime access for these amazing apps.

The 2020 Mac Power User Bundle

This bundle includes a lifetime license for SyncMate 8 Expert. It is an easy to use tool that allows you to sync data between your Mac and other platforms such as Android, Dropbox, and iCloud. You can sync contacts, files, and folders.

The bundle also has Folx 5 Pro which is a downloader for Mac. It is an ultimate torrent and downloads manager for Mac. The deal also includes Commander One Pro. With this, you have control over your files from various platforms such as DropBox, Google Drive, One Drive, and many more. The bundle also comes with Elmedia Player Pro. Now you can play all kinds of media files and 4K content without any worry. It also has a lifetime license for Video Duke. It is a tool that you can use to download videos from YouTube, Vimeo, and Dailymotion. You can also convert these videos to MP3 when downloading.

This Mac Bundle also has another downloader which is Airy YouTube Video and MP3 Downloader. This tool allows you to download YouTube videos in 4K and 8K resolutions. It also has features that allow you to extract audio and save in MP3. You can always play and pause the downloading process.

You also get lifetime access for USB Network Gate. With this tool, you can share a single USB device over a network or the internet. You can share your dongle with several computers.

Now is your chance to get a big 86% discount on the 2020 Mac Power Bundle.