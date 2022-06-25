We at iLounge have a special deal on the 2022 Google Flutter & Solidity Development Bundle, which allows you to learn about Flutter and Dart, as well as Web3 apps via Solidity, Ethers and more to create software, apps and NFTs.

Need to learn about how to create apps, software and NFTs within Google Flutter and Solidity platform but don’t have too much time?

This 2022 development bundle is for you. It contains seven major courses and more than 250 lessons spanning essential platforms such as Flutter & Dart, Firebase, Solidity & React, and others.

At the end of the course you’ll have the skills to create apps on iOS or Android, NFTs to put on the marketplace, mobile and web applications, ToDo applications and a chat app that ties all the knowledge you’ve absorbed.

The 2022 Google Flutter & Solidity Development Bundle normally costs $1,400 while we at iLounge are giving it away for only $39.99. You get an amazing 97% off with our deal. Get it today!