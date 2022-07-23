The 2022 Urban Sketching Course Bundle is 87% Off

iLounge has a special deal on the 2022 Urban Sketching Course Bundle, which allows you to get better at on-location sketching and refine your art skills.

How would you like to gain access to professional on-location workshops and courses to enhance your urban sketching skills? Six workshops will lead you from start to finish, and afterwards you’ll be able to get a Certificate of Achievement.

Watch, learn and practice with an instructor on a simple exercise of bringing a classic harvester to life. Then, you can move forward and learn how to sketch and paint a village scene in a step-by-step process.

Other courses include the city scene and Tudor building sketching course. Along the way you’ll learn the methods and techniques used by artists worldwide.

The 2022 Urban Sketching Course Bundle normally costs $319, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $39.99. You save up to 87% off with our deal.