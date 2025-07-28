Daily Deals

The 2025 iPad Wi-Fi 128GB is $50 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The base model iPad is a workhorse in the entertainment and general tasks department. Today, the Wi-Fi 128GB variant is down to just $299 from its original price of $350 on Amazon.

This year’s base iPad offers a lot of unique color options, perfect for kids and students. The hardware is sufficient for homework and consuming entertainment, from apps to streaming videos and even games. Inside is a dependable A16 chip and a Liquid Retina display with True Tone technology- this automatically adjusts the color temperature of the screen with the ambient lighting.

Fast wi-fi connectivity gives you access to faster downloads and uploads. You can also pair it with a Magic Keyboard or Apple Pencil to unlock its full potential as a drawing tablet or a mini laptop. The front and rear cameras allow you to take selfies and video calls anytime, anywhere. Buy the discounted 2025 iPad today!

Preview Product Price
Apple iPad 11-inch: A16 chip, 11-inch Model, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Silver Apple iPad 11-inch: A16 chip, 11-inch Model, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP Front/12MP... $349.00 $299.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon
Lost your password?