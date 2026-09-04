Daily Deals

The 2026 Studio Display With Nano-Texture/Tilt Adjustable is $214 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The 2026 Studio Display With Nano-Texture/Tilt Adjustable is $214 Off

The Studio Display has been revamped by Apple: a 27-inch 5K Retina display that features advanced speakers, and mics in a triple array that makes you sound clear during recordings and calls. The display features a six-speaker sound system with spatial audio and four force-cancelling woofers for amazing bass and an immersive listening experience,


The display supports 600 nits of brightness, 14.7 million pixels, P3 wide color and support for 1 billion colors, allowing for everything on the display to look amazing from video game graphics to movie effects.

The 2026 Studio Display With Nano-Texture/Tilt Adjustable is $214 Off

A tilt adjustable stand is included with the display for a comfortable viewing experience, with less glare via the anti reflective coating, and an option for nano-texture glass to reduce glare even more.

Grab the revamped Studio Display from Apple with Tilt Adjustable and Nano-Texture for $214 off on Amazon today!

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