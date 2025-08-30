The 256GB iPad Mini 7 is $100 Off

Amazon has the 256GB iPad Mini 7 marked $100 off.

The iPad Mini 7 with an 8.3-inch screen features a Liquid Retina Display made with advanced tech like ultralow-reflectivity for comfortable viewing indoors or outdoors, P3 wide color for a vibrant color palette, and true tone for adjusting the display’s color with the lighting in your room. Everything you see on your iPad will look vivid and amazing. Call quality is also crisp and clear when you are in a conference or talking with your family and friends using your iPad Mini 7.

The device is powered by the A17 Pro Chip, making your device capable of running smoothly for work, gaming, multitasking, and more. It also has 256GB of storage that would be enough for some games, documents, videos, photos, and movie collection. With an ultra-portable design, you could bring this gadget with you anywhere because it’s easy to carry and won’t take up too much space. Get the iPad Mini 7 today!